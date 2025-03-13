PM Modi wishes everyone a very happy Holi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to citizens of the country on the eve of Holi, wishing that the festival infuses new enthusiasm and energy in everyone’s life.

In a post on X in Hindi, PM Modi said, “I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone’s life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen.

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her greetings to her fellow citizens on the eve of Holi.

In a message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.”

“Holi, the festival of colours brings along happiness and enthusiasm. This festival nurtures the spirit of unity and brotherhood in our lives. The diverse colours of Holi reflect the values of unity in diversity. This festival also symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. It teaches us to spread love and positivity around us,” the President said.

“May this festival of colours fill your lives with joy and prosperity,” she said.