President highlights opportunities for enhanced India-Italy trade, strategic cooperation

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday emphasized the significant potential for growth in bilateral trade and investment between India and Italy. She extended an invitation to Italian companies and public sector undertakings (PSUs) to expand their operations in India, particularly in the areas of manufacturing and co-production.

Welcoming Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Antonio Tajani, and his delegation at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu noted that India’s rapid economic growth and its roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 present numerous opportunities for industrial partnerships and collaboration.

Mr. Tajani had called on the President during his visit to the capital.

The President encouraged Italian green technology companies to explore avenues for cooperation and partnership with Indian industry.

She remarked that both India and Italy are rooted in ancient civilizational heritages, with proud histories of enriching the world through philosophy, literature, and the arts.

“We have been interconnected over the centuries through trade and the exchange of people and ideas,” President Murmu stated.

She highlighted that in the contemporary era, the two nations are working closely in areas such as emerging technologies, innovation, and defence, while also collaborating on multilateral platforms like the G-20.

President Murmu referenced the Joint Strategic Action Plan, announced during the meeting between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rio in November 2024, describing it as a blueprint for the next five years.

“This Action Plan will serve as a guiding framework to accelerate our joint efforts,” she said.

The President also expressed satisfaction that Italian universities and research institutions are exploring opportunities for collaboration with Indian counterparts.

She highlighted that India’s new education policy allows foreign universities to establish campuses in India, and Italian universities are welcome to do so.

Both leaders agreed that the India-Italy strategic partnership is poised to reach new heights in the years ahead.