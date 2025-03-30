President Murmu, PM Modi, Amit Shah greet people on Rajasthan Day

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other dignitaries greeted the people of the state on the Rajasthan Day that, this year, coincided with the “Chaitra Shukladi”, the first day of the Hindi new year, Vikram Samvat 2082.

In her message for the occasion, the President praised the desert state for its glorious history, age-old tradition and culture, and the convention of cordial hospitality. She also mentioned the reputation and fame earned by the people of Rajasthan all over the world for their hard work, entrepreneurship, and efficiency.

The President pointed out that the history of the state is full of tales and folk-lores of bravery and valour (of its heroes – soldiers).

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi stated, “Powered by talent and hardwork of its people, Rajasthan has been making fresh strides in its march for development”.

“I wish with their hard work and talent, the people of this state will keep on touching milestones one after another, and contributing to prosperity of the nation”, PM Modi said

Terming Rajasthan the land of the brave, Home Minister Shah recalled the valour and patriotism of historic figures – Maharana Pratap, Padmani, Meera Bai, etc. Rajasthan has the pride of being the birthplace of such great personalities who have always remained dedicated to the cause of the nation and their faith-religion.

State Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma among many dignitaries of the state have also greeted the people of the state on the occasion.

While the state has been observing Rajasthan Day on March 30 every year, from this year onwards, the Day would be observed on Chetra Shukladi, the first day of the Hindi new year, Vikram Samvat, CM Sharma announced.