President, Vice President greet nation on the Eve of Deepawali

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today greeted the nation on the eve of Deepawali.

In his message, the President said, “On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad.”

“Deepawali festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. This festival is largely celebrated by people following different beliefs across various sections of our society,” he said.

“The auspicious occasion of Deepawali gives message of mutual affection, fraternity and brotherhood. In fact, it is an occasion to share our prosperity and happiness with each other,” the President said.

“Let us, celebrate this festival together in a clean and safe manner and resolve to contribute in conservation & protection of environment,” he said.

The Vice President said “I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, the festival of lights.”

“Celebrated with traditional fervor and zeal, Deepawali is associated with Shri Rama’s return to Ayodhya with Maa Sita and Laxmana after the exile of fourteen years. Signifying the victory of good over evil, the festival reaffirms our belief in the noble ideals of Shri Rama’s life,” Naidu said.

“Shri Rama is the embodiment of truth, Dharma , courage and compassion in our culture,” the Vice President said.

The ‘ Maryada purushottama ‘ is revered as an ideal king, obedient son, invincible warrior and a role model for all.

Deepawali celebrations include the worship of Maa Lakshmi, the Goddess of Prosperity, he said.

“May this festival that brings light, harmony, prosperity and peace into our lives usher in a new enthusiasm to make our lives more fulfilling and bring happiness to everyone around us,” he said.