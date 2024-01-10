Fight fake news, preserve journalism: Kovind to IIMC graduates

Former president of India Ram Nath Kovind advised the students of journalism to stay away from the trend of sensationalising news and stay connected to the core principles of journalism.

Speaking to the graduating students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) here on Wednesday, the former president cautioned against employing shortcuts to the profession.

He said the power to build a developed India by 2047 lies in the hands of the youth, and that they should use this power wisely.

Addressing the 55th convocation of the IIMC, Kovind told the upcoming journalists and communication professionals to put up a fight against the fake news and misinformation that is currently gaining momentum.

He noted that anyone can use digital means to intentionally spread misinformation and that ‘Deepfakes’ today. The fake news and misinformation pose a significant challenge to the entire world.

He urged the students entering the field of journalism to ensure that citizens receive accurate information amidst these challenges and to be adequately prepared to tackle the misuse of rapidly advancing technologies.

The convocation ceremony of the IIMC was held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi with the former president gracing the occasion as chief guest.

More than 700 students of IIMC Delhi, IIMC Dhenkanal, IIMC Aizawl, IIMC Amravati, IIMC Kottayam and IIMC Jammu, belonging to batches of 2021–22 and 2022–23, received postgraduate diplomas at the convocation ceremony.

The students received postgraduate diplomas in Hindi Journalism, English Journalism, Odia Journalism, Marathi Journalism, Malayalam Journalism, Urdu Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations, Radio and Television Journalism, and in Digital Media.

Besides, 65 students belonging to two batches were honoured with various awards.

Chairperson R. Jagannathan, Director General Dr Anupama Bhatnagar and Additional Director General Dr Nimish Rustagi of the IIMC were present on the occasion, along with faculty and staff of the institute.