President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Shimla on a five-day visit

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Shimla on a five-day visit on Saturday.

She was welcomed by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Kalyani Helipad at Charabra, 10 km from Shimla.

She will be staying at the 173-year-old Rashtrapati Niwas in Charabara.

On Sunday morning, she will visit the Water Catchment area Seogh to review the 150-year-old water scheme laid by the Britishers around 1875.

On May 6, she will pay obeisance to Chamunda Mata temple in Kangra district before attending the seventh convocation of the Himachal Pradesh Central University at Dharamshala.

The next day, she will visit the Sankat Mochan and Tara Devi temples, adjoining Shimla. Later, she will visit the Mall Road and the Ridge in Shimla and also attend a cultural programme at Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex in Shimla.

She is scheduled to return to Delhi on May 8.