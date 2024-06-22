Preparations for Amarnath Yatra on June 29 in full swing: JK LG

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that significant enhancement has been done in the security of pilgrims heading for the annual Amarnath yatra that begins on 29 June.

Sinha’s statement came after the ‘Pratham Puja’ at the mountainous cave shrine that marks the beginning of the pilgrimage. The LG participated in the ‘Pratham Puja’ through virtual mode from Srinagar’s Raj Bhavan.

“There has been significant enhancement in essential facilities, infrastructure and security. We are taking every possible measure to ensure the yatra is smooth, safe and hassle-free,” the Lt Governor said.

Advertisement

The Lt Governor sought the blessings of Baba Amarnath and prayed for the good health, progress, and well-being of all the people.

Interacting with the media persons, the Lt Governor highlighted the efforts of the administration and the Shrine Board to bring qualitative improvement in the overall Yatra experience for devotees.

“Officials of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) and concerned departments are committed to provide better facilities and services for pilgrims. He urged all the enlightened citizens to come together to welcome and serve the pilgrims coming from different parts of the country and abroad.

“It has been an ancient tradition of J&K that people from all communities participate in this Yatra irrespective of their religion,” the Lt Governor said.

This year, the annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra will start from 29th June, simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer, Amarnath Shrine Board; senior officials of SASB, Army and Lt Governor’s Secretariat also attended the Pratham Puja.

Meanwhile, the Additional DGP (Jammu) Anand Jain examined the security arrangements on the Jammu-Srinagar highway through which the convoys carrying the pilgrims will move daily morning from Jammu till 19 August when the pilgrimage concludes.

Jain also reviewed security arrangements at the Jawahar Tunnel on the highway. The police are reviewing the arrangements made for Amarnath Yatra to ensure a smooth, secure, and successful pilgrimage for the devotees, said Jain.