J&K L-G assures support to families of 4 cops killed in Kathua encounter

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the families of J&K Police martyrs, Balvinder Singh Chib, Jaswant Singh, Head Constable Jagbir Singh, and Tariq Ahmed, at their native villages in Kana Chak, Londi, Mattu Khour and Chamba Katra.

These cops laid their lives during the ongoing encounter with terrorists in the Kathua district.

The Lieutenant Governor offered condolences to the bereaved family members and paid homage to the valiant martyrs who made supreme sacrifice for the nation while fighting the terrorists.

He assured all assistance and support to the families of the martyrs.

The Lieutenant Governor posted on X: “Visited the families of our Brave sons of Maa Bharti, who attained Martyrdom while fighting the terrorists in Kathua. The supreme sacrifice of Balvinder Singh Chib, Jaswant Singh, Jagbir Singh, and Tariq Ahmed, will never be forgotten.”

“This grateful nation salutes their unwavering courage & valour. We stand firmly with the bereaved family members in this hour of grief. I assure that the government will extend all assistance and support to the families of our martyrs,” he added.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday visited the families of these martyrs and assured them all possible help.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had visited them earlier and announced government jobs to kin of each of the cops killed in action.