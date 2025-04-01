GOC Rising Star Corps briefs LG on anti-terrorist operations in Kathua

As the operation against a group of Pakistani terrorists in the Kathua district entered the tenth day on Tuesday, Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed various important aspects pertaining to prevailing security scenario.

The GOC was accompanied by Major General Mukesh Bhanwala, GOC Tiger Division.

Security forces launched “Search & Destroy Operations” this morning against the three terrorists who were on the run after killing four policemen in an encounter in the district.

The Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army said that the Search & Destroy Operations were launched at first light on 1 April.

“Acting on intelligence inputs, multiple surveillance and ambushes were deployed in general area Panjtirthi, Kathua by the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF. A suspicious movement was observed on the night of 31 March, leading to an exchange of fire. Search & Destroy Operations launched at first light on 1 April. Operations in progress”, said the Army Corps.

A brief gunfight broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the Panjtirthi area of the Jathana village in the Kathua district.

Two terrorists were eliminated last week and three others were on Monday night trapped in the cordon of the Army, CRPF and J&K Police. However, they managed to escape under the cover of the night. Four policemen were killed last week in an encounter with these terrorists. Seven others, including a soldier, were injured.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched search operations in five areas of the Poonch district, officials said.

The operations are part of enhanced security measures aimed at maintaining high vigil in the border district, they said.

The search operations were conducted by joint teams of the Special Operations Group (SoG) of the police and units of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).