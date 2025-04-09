MoU signed to enhance safety on Vaishnodevi pilgrimage route

In a bid to enhance the safety and security of pilgrims, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Wednesday signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited (THDCIL) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

This decision was made during a recent Meeting of the Board held under the Chairmanship of J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha with the objective to ensure the long-term safety and resilience of the pilgrimage route through advanced geotechnical and geophysical investigations, coupled with the design of modern slope stabilisation measures.

The MoU was signed by Alok Kumar Maurya, Additional CEO, SMVDSB; Dr Niraj Agrawal, GM, Design (Civil-II), THDCIL and Sanjiv Kumar, Deputy Director General, GSI (NR) in the presence of Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB along with senior officers from Shrine Board, THDCIL and GSI.

The MoU outlines the scope of work, roles, and responsibilities of SMVDSB, THDCIL, and GSI by establishing committees to conduct geological investigations and geotechnical surveys to identify potential risks on the pilgrimage track. The data collected will be used further to develop and implement effective measures to mitigate the risks associated with landslides and rockfalls.

The partnership will also facilitate the sharing of expertise and resources among the three organisations. The agreement also involves conducting an extensive LIDAR survey to identify and delineate areas of slope instability, particularly along the Ardhkuwari to Bhawan yatra route for treatment measures with execution of work undertaken under the close supervision of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), said a spokesman of the Board.

Notably, the Shrine Board has been working with THDCIL since 2012 to mitigate the risks associated with falling stones and landslides, which pose a threat to pilgrim safety.

THDCIL has so far treated and stabilised 28 sites, which have been identified as the most vulnerable landslide and stone falling areas on the pilgrimage track. Effective measures are implemented in vulnerable zones, including the installation of rockfall barriers, wire mesh, concrete work, drilling, grouting, and anchoring, for which an expenditure in excess of Rs 40 crore has been incurred by the Board till date.

The Shrine Board, under the guidance and directions of the Chairman, SMVDSB, has been working tirelessly to improve the pilgrimage experience, and this collaboration is a significant milestone in this endeavor. With the expertise and resources of THDCIL and GSI, the Shrine Board is poised to take a major leap forward in ensuring the safety and security of pilgrims, while promoting sustainable pilgrimage and protecting the shrine’s ecosystem, the spokesman said.

Additionally, the partnership will not only enhance the safety and security of pilgrims but also contribute to the overall development of the region, he added.