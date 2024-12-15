PREPAK Cadre killed, 6 arrested in Manipur Police Operation amid protests

A police operation targeting the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) in Manipur’s Thoubal district resulted in the death of an 18-year-old cadre, and the arrest of six individuals allegedly involved in the extortion activities.

The operation, which unfolded in Kakching Khunou, included an exchange of gunfire. Laishram Prem Singh, a resident of Thoubal Khunou, sustained critical injuries during the encounter and was rushed to Raj Medicity Hospital in Imphal, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The arrested individuals, identified as Thokchom Momocha alias Sunny (41), Sarangthem Anand Singh alias Malem (36), Ningthoujam Karna alias Pishak Singh (27), Ningthoujam Manoranjan Singh alias Khagemba (21), Thongam Phalguni alias Urikpa (27), and Moirangthem Johnson alias Thouna (21), were reportedly engaged in extortion activities in Salungpham. Police also recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, allegedly looted from government armories.

According to police records, Prem Singh had been missing since August 13, 2024, prompting his family to file a missing person’s report. Subsequent investigations revealed that he had joined PREPAK and was residing in Kakching Khunou before the encounter.

The arrests and Prem Singh’s death have sparked widespread protests in Thoubal district, led by the Meira Paibis, a prominent women-led civil society group. Protesters allege that the arrested individuals were local village defense volunteers and demand their immediate release. They have also called for an independent investigation into the encounter, accusing police of using excessive force.