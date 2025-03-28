Four militants arrested, bunkers dismantled in security operations in Manipur

Manipur Police has launched multiple security operations, leading to the arrest of four active militants affiliated with different proscribed insurgent groups.

The operations on Thursday, spanning across several districts, also resulted in the dismantling of militant bunkers and the seizure of a large cache of arms and ammunition.

Security forces apprehended an active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), identified as Leishangthem Hiran Singh (40), from Thinungei Makha Leikai, Bishnupur. Singh was allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting the general public and brick kiln owners in the area. Authorities seized a mobile phone and a Jio SIM card from him.

In another operation, police arrested Likmabam Amujao Meitei (27), an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party-Politburo Standing Committee (KCP-PSC), from Sawombung Pourabi Road near the FCI Godown in Imphal East district.

Additionally, two suspected members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba faction) were taken into custody from the Langthabal Khunou area in Thoubal district. The arrested individuals were identified as Loitongbam Boyai Singh (45) of Wangoo Ahallup Mayai Leikai and Khumanthem Dhanabir Singh (28) of Churachandpur.

Security forces continued their offensive against insurgents by dismantling a militant bunker at Ponlen under Kangchup Police Station in Kangpokpi district. The remnants of the bunker were set ablaze to prevent its reuse.

A series of coordinated search operations and area domination efforts were conducted in vulnerable hill and valley districts.