Prayagraj Railways sets record with 222 Special trains on Mauni Amavasya

On the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, the largest Amrit Snan festival of Mahakumbh, over eight crore devotees took a holy dip in the sacred Triveni.

In the days leading up to the festival, millions of devotees continued to arrive in Prayagraj, prompting the Prayagraj Railway Division to implement extensive arrangements for their safe and smooth travel.

Railway officials here on Thursday claimed that to accommodate the massive influx, the railway administration operated more than 360 trains along with a record 222 Mela Special trains on Wednesday. These special trains ran throughout the day from all railway stations across Prayagraj.

The Prayagraj Railway Administration took special measures to facilitate the movement of devotees. These included streamlined ticket distribution, designated shelter and holding areas, and coordinated efforts with GRP and civil police for ensuring smooth entry and exit of pilgrims.

In fact, on this occasion, the Prayagraj railways operated as many as104 Mela Special trains from Prayagraj Junction (NCR), 23 from Chheoki , 17 from Naini, and 13 from Subedarganj. Also, 23 special trains from NR’s Prayag station, five from Phaphamau, nine from Rambagh (NER), and 28 from Jhunsi were also operated. Additionally, five extended trains, five ring rails, three long-distance trains, and 69 non-timetable trains were operated from NCR stations in the city.

As the crowd surged around 8 AM, the Khusro Bagh Holding Area was promptly activated. With the assistance of civil police, devotees were guided in an orderly manner from Khusro Bagh to Prayagraj station, ensuring smooth boarding of trains.To oversee operations, NCR General Manager Upendra Joshi continuously monitored the situation from the war room, while Divisional Railway Manager Himanshu Badoni managed coordination from the control room.

These strategic efforts by the railways ensured a safe, well-organized, and seamless travel experience for millions of devotees participating in the sacred Amrit Snan festival.