Saints fostered unity in society during Mahakumbh: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the Shankhadhar and Bhandara programme in the honour of late Yogi Siddhnath in Agra on Wednesday.

He offered prayers at the ancient Dariya Nath Temple in Raja Ki Mandi and addressed the Dharm Sabha of saints.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi highlighted the significance of the religious congregation, stating that after the Mahakumbh, the land of Braj is witnessing one of the largest assemblies of saints.

He emphasized the grandeur and divinity of the Mahakumbh, calling it a testament to the blessings and resolve of the saints. He remarked that the world witnessed the spiritual power of Sanatan Dharma, as over 66 crore devotees gathered in Prayagraj over 45 days.

The CM also announced efforts to establish a museum dedicated to Sanatan Dharma and the Nath sect, reinforcing the significance of preserving this rich tradition. Attending the event as the Goraksh Peethadheeshwar and National President of the Nath sect, he was joined by over 1,000 saints nationwide.

Reflecting on the successful construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya after 500 years, Yogi expressed the confidence that similar possibilities exist elsewhere in the country.

He credited the collective resolve of saints for completing the Ram Temple and the Mahakumbh, which saw an unprecedented participation of 66 crore devotees, including 50 lakh saints.

He noted that this overwhelming response demonstrated the increasing global influence of Sanatan Dharma. He further emphasized that the resurgence of Sanatan Dharma is a manifestation of the saints’ spiritual practices and unwavering determination.

The Mahakumbh showcased its unparalleled strength to the world, with no other event of such magnitude recorded anywhere. Recognizing the vital role of the Nath sect in India’s spiritual and cultural heritage, he called upon saints to work towards society’s progress, serving as a bridge between heritage and development and paving the way for collective welfare.

CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the safety of Sanatan Dharma is integral to the nation’s security. He urged the saints, regardless of their sect or denomination, to actively contribute to nation-building and societal welfare.

He also advised saints to minimize their dependence on mobile phones, cautioning that not everything seen or heard on such devices is necessarily true. Instead, he encouraged them to immerse themselves in meditation and spiritual practice, fostering societal unity.

Highlighting the importance of selfless service, he remarked that proper reverence and respect come from dedicating one’s resources to public welfare.

He urged saints to contribute to the well-being of society and the nation, reinforcing that the survival of individual sects, monasteries, and traditions is only assured when Sanatan Dharma remains strong. He stressed the need for unwavering dedication to Sanatan Dharma and national security.

He also reiterated his commitment to establish a museum dedicated to Sanatan Dharma and the Nath sect, honoring the legacy of Yogi Siddhnath, who sacrificed everything for the nation and embodied the true spirit of the tradition.