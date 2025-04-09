Ram Darbar at Ayodhya to be opened for devotees from June 6

Devotees will be able to visit the Ram Darbar from June 6 in the Ram temple of Ayodhya.

The idols of Ram Darbar will be installed on Akshaya Tritiya on May 23, informed Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra here on Wednesday.

But, he said, no big event will be organised for the consecration of Ram Darbar like it was done for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla. “The devotees who come to visit Ram Lalla, will be able to visit the Ram Darbar on the first floor of the Ram temple from June 6,” he said.

Mishra said that by June 6, the second floor of the Ram temple will also be ready. At the same time, after the complete construction of the temple, the walls of the yard will be constructed. Apart from the Ram Darbar on June 6, the Maharishi Valmiki temple built in the temple complex and seven other temples will also be opened to the devotees.

On the other hand, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai said the construction of the Ram temple will be completed by the end of this month.

” All cranes working in the Ram Janmabhoomi campus will be removed. After this, the work that has been left in the north and east direction of Parkota will be completed,” Champat Rai said.

He informed that the idol of Ram Darbar will be installed in the temple on Akshaya Tritiya. Idols of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Sita, Lakshmana, Bharat, Shatrughan, and Hanuman ji will reach Ayodhya by the end of April. These idols are being readied in Jaipur from white marble.

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was inaugurated on January 22, 2024, following a significant Pran Pratishtha ceremony.