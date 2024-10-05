Pralhad Joshi to embark on 3-day Germany tour with focus on renewable energy

With a view to strengthen India’s international collaborations in the fields of renewable energy and sustainable development, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi will embark on a three-day tour to Germany on Sunday.

He will attend the Hamburg Sustainability Conference from 7th – 8th October and will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with Ministers of Germany, United Kingdom and other senior officials to boost cooperation in sustainable development, Green Hydrogen, low-cost finance and the whole of renewable energy value chain components.

The Minister will also assert India’s position on green shipping and the role of green hydrogen to decarbonise the mobility sector in the conference. The visit will elevate India-Germany relations to create business opportunities and accelerate the expansion of renewable energy in India and worldwide.

It will also underscore India’s commitment to sustainable development and renewable energy, fostering international partnerships to address global challenges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid special emphasis on the India-Germany bilateral relations. Inter-Governmental Consultations between the leaders of India and Germany is scheduled in India in October, 2024. During the RE-INVEST 2024 held in September, 2024, both the countries launched the India-Germany Platform for Investment in Renewable Energies.

The platform will facilitate further business opportunities and new avenues for meeting the increasing demand for capital, support technology transfer and enhance the development of innovative technical solutions in Renewable Energy Worldwide.

India has achieved its NDC target of 40 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy sources by 2030 in 2021, nine years ahead of schedule and is on track to meet its NDC goal of achieving 50% cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

The energy transition efforts by India will lead to investment and job opportunities in the renewable energy sector. India is spearheading international efforts for development and deployment of renewable energy including through the International Solar Alliance and this visit to the sustainability conference will further provide impetus to India’s efforts for global energy transition.