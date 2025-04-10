India records annual capacity addition of 29.52 GW in renewable energy

With a record annual capacity addition of 29.52 GW, the total installed renewable energy capacity has reached 220.10 GW as of 31st March, up from 198.75 GW in the previous fiscal, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.

Notably, solar energy contributed the most to the year’s capacity expansion, with 23.83 GW added in FY 2024–25, a significant increase over the 15.03 GW added in the previous year.

The total installed solar capacity now stands at 105.65 GW, including 81.01 GW from ground-mounted installations, 17.02 GW from rooftop solar, 2.87 GW from solar components of hybrid projects, and 4.74 GW from off-grid systems.

Wind energy also witnessed sustained progress during the year, with 4.15 GW of new capacity added, compared to 3.25 GW in FY 2023–24. The total cumulative installed wind capacity now stands at 50.04 GW, data from the ministry said.

Further, the Bioenergy installations reached a total capacity of 11.58 GW, which includes 0.53 GW from off-grid and waste-to-energy projects. Small Hydro Power projects have achieved a capacity of 5.10 GW, with a further 0.44 GW under implementation.

It is to be noted that India has 169.40 GW of renewable energy projects under implementation and 65.06 GW already tendered.

This includes 65.29 GW from emerging solutions such as hybrid systems, round-the-clock (RTC) power, peaking power, and thermal + RE bundling projects.