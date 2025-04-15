Delhi Speaker holds discussion on E-Vidhan Sabha, renewable energy with Odisha Governor, CM

A delegation of the Delhi Legislative Assembly led by Speaker VIjender Gupta, on Tuesday, met Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surma Padhi, and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi to discuss the implementation of renewable energy initiatives of the government of national capital.

During the study tour of Delhi government officials, Odisha CM presented them an overview of state’s digital attendance system that allow legislators to mark present and aaccess daily proceedings through digital dashboards that enabled the Assembly to transit towards making it paperless.

Odisha Assembly Speaker Surma Padhi assured the delegation of their full cooperation and insights into the paperless legislative process.

The delegation also interacted with Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati wherein Gupta outlined the Delhi Assembly’s initiative to become fully solar-powered stating that it will soon generate 550 kW of solar power, resulting in estimated monthly savings of 15 lakh in electricity costs.

The Governor commended Delhi’s progressive steps toward integrating technology with environmental sustainability and expressed interest in adopting a similar solar energy system at the Odisha Raj Bhavan.

The three-day study tour is aimed at knowledge sharing and strengthening inter-legislative cooperation. The insights from Odisha’s pioneering efforts in digital transformation and sustainability will significantly support the Delhi Legislative Assembly’s own E-Vidhan and green energy initiatives.