India adds record 29.52 GW of renewable energy capacity in 2024-25

With a record annual addition of 29.52 GW, India’s total installed renewable energy capacity touched 220.10 GW as of March 31, 2025, up from 198.75 GW in the previous financial year, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Thursday.

Solar energy was the main driver of growth with a capacity expansion of 23.83 GW in FY 2024–25, a significant increase over the 15.03 GW added in the previous year.

The country’s total installed solar capacity now stands at 105.65 GW. This includes 81.01 GW from ground-mounted installations, 17.02 GW from rooftop solar, 2.87 GW from solar components of hybrid projects, and 4.74 GW from off-grid systems. The growth demonstrates continued uptake of solar energy across utility-scale and distributed categories, the statement said.

Wind energy also witnessed sustained progress during the year, with 4.15 GW of new capacity added, compared to 3.25 GW in FY 2023–24. The total cumulative installed wind capacity now stands at 50.04 GW, reinforcing wind energy’s role in the country’s renewable energy mix.

Bioenergy installations reached a total capacity of 11.58 GW, which includes 0.53 GW from off-grid and waste-to-energy projects.

Small hydro power projects have achieved a capacity of 5.10 GW, with a further 0.44 GW under implementation. These sectors continue to complement the solar and wind segments by contributing to the decentralised and diversified nature of India’s energy landscape.

In addition to the installed capacities, India has 169.40 GW of renewable energy projects under implementation and 65.06 GW already tendered. This includes 65.29 GW from emerging solutions such as hybrid systems, round-the-clock (RTC) power, peaking power, and thermal + RE bundling projects. These initiatives represent a strategic shift towards ensuring grid stability and reliable supply from renewable sources, the MNRE statement said.

MNRE has been taking various key initiatives to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030. The continued growth reflects India’s commitment to its climate goals and energy security, underscoring the government’s focused efforts to scale up renewable energy deployment across the country, the official statement added.