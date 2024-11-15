Logo

Pralhad Joshi shares Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art honoring 200 GW RE milestone

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Friday shared the artwork of renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri beach, Odisha.

SNS | New Delhi | November 15, 2024 1:15 pm

Sand Art by Sudarsan Pattnaik (Photo:pib)

In a social media post on X, he said, ”Honoring India’s remarkable achievement of surpassing the 200 GW milestone in renewable energy! @sudarsansand #RenewablesPeChintan #REChintanShivir.”

India achieved a 200 GW milestone in renewable energy in October in line with the ‘Panchamrit’ goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This remarkable growth aligns with the country’s ambitious renewable energy target of achieving 500 GW from non-fossil sources by 2030.

