PM Modi calls Pawan Kalyan after his son sustains burn injuries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan after the latter’s minor son Mark Shankar was injured in a fire incident in a Singapore school where he studies.

Mark is currently recuperating at a hospital after suffering injuries. Pawan Kalyan, who was on an official tour in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, completed his visit to a tribal hamlet and only then left for Singapore to be with his son.

Mark Shankar is Pawan Kalyan’s son with his third wife, Anna Lezhneva. The eight-year-old suffered burn injuries on his legs and hands and respiratory distress due to smoke inhalation.

The Prime Minister assured the deputy chief minister of necessary assistance, said Nadendla Manohar, food processing minister and JSP leader. He inquired about Mark’s health and wished him a speedy recovery.

One person died and 15 were injured in the devastating fire accident on River Valley Road in Singapore. Those trapped inside were rescued by the firefighters of the Singapore Civil Defence Force, onlookers, and the construction crew.

Pawan Kalyan was at the tribal hamlet Kuridi in Araku when he came to know about the fire incident. He insisted on completing his engagement with the tribal people since he had promised them and then chose to fly out to Singapore.

A number of political leaders reached out through social media, including AP governor S Abdul Nazeer, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, union ministers Bandi Sanjay and G Kishan Reddy, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS working president KT Rama Rao.