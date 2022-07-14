Prachanda, the Chairman CPN to visit India on Friday

Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, the Chairman of CPN (Maoist Centre) is scheduled to visit India on Friday, 15 July and will be returning to Nepal on Sunday.

According to Dahal’s secretariat, he is visiting India on invitation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and he is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with Indian leaders during his visit.

However, his secretariat said final confirmation and schedule has not arrived yet.

Dahal is Prachanda is expected to meet J.P. Nadda, the president of BJP, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, among others and will address a gathering in Delhi.

The visit is taking place soon after a high-level Chinese delegation visited Kathmandu and held talks with President, Prime Minister and leaders of the major political parties including the Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, Maoist Center and among others.

Led by Liu Jianchao, the head of the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the high-level Chinese delegation met with different communist party leaders and urged them for party unification.

This is purely a political mission as Nepal is heading to elections and there are talks about unity among the leftist political forces in Nepal and China is building pressure, one senior Maoist Center leader told IANS.

