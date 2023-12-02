PM scheduled to visit Maharashtra on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Monday to attend some functions.

At around 4:15 pm, the prime minister will reach Sindhudurg and unveil a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort. After that, he will attend the programme marking ‘Navy Day 2023’ celebrations at Sindhudurg.

Modi will also witness the ‘Operational Demonstrations’ by Indian Navy’s ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from Tarkarli beach, Sindhudurg.

Navy Day is celebrated on 4 December every year. ‘Navy Day 2023’ celebrations at Sindhudurg pay homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose seal inspired the new Naval Ensign which was adopted last year when the PM commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Every year, on the occasion of Navy Day, there is a tradition of organising ‘Operational Demonstrations’ by the Indian Navy’s ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces. These ‘Operational Demonstrations’ provide an opportunity to the people to witness various facets of multi-domain operations undertaken by the Indian Navy. It highlights the Navy’s contributions towards national security to the public, while also heralding maritime consciousness amongst citizens.