Poonch attack: Mann announces Rs 1 cr ex gratia, job for families of martyrs

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced an ex gratia grant of Rs 1 crore along with a government job to each of the families of the four bravehearts from the state, who laid down their lives on Thursday in the service of nation in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

Extending condolences to the bereaved families of the heroes who attained martyrdom in a terrorist attack in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the chief minister said these martyred soldiers have been identified as Havildar Mandeep Singh of village Chankoian Kacan in district Ludhiana, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh of village Charik in district Moga, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh of village Talwandi Bharath in district Gurdaspur and Sepoy Sevak Singh of village Bagha in district Bathinda.

While condemning the terrorist attack, Mann expressed anguish over the loss of lives of brave soldiers. He said as per Punjab Government policy, an ex gratia amount of Rs 1 crore and one job will be given to the next of kin and dependent on the deceased army personnel.

The CM said that these heroes displayed utmost dedication to defend the country’s unity and their sacrifice will inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment.

Mann said that Punjabis had played a vanguard role in emancipating the county from the clutches of British imperialism. Likewise, he said that now the Punjabis are playing a major role in preserving the unity and integrity of the country by defending its borders.