We will not beg before the Centre for flood relief: Punjab CM

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the state government will not beg before the Centre for relief to the flood affected people in Punjab.

Addressing a gathering at a state level function to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh at Sunam, the CM said the state government has enough resources to bail the people out of this grave crisis.

Mann said the state government will not seek even a single penny from the Union government for the victims of the flood. He said the state exchequer is no longer empty, as earlier times, but every single penny from it is being utilized for the well being of the common man.

The CM said the day is not far away when due to concerted efforts of the state government Punjab will emerge as a front ranking state across the globe.

He said the state government has already ordered a special Girdawari (assessment of crop loss) to ascertain the loss incurred to people due to floods in the state.

Mann said officers have been directed to ensure that the special Girdawari is completed by August 15 by all means. He assured the people that his government will compensate the people even if they had lost a hen or a goat.

The CM also gave a clarion call to people for launching another freedom movement to cherish the aspirations of great martyrs by ousting those who had plundered the wealth of the country after the Britishers had freed us.

He said the successive governments at the centre and state looted the people besides unleashing countless atrocities on them. Mann said now the time had come when these atrocious leaders must be ousted for which a second movement of freedom struggle must be launched.

The CM said in this freedom those living in palaces or palatial houses or known by the nomenclature of ‘Kaka ji’ and ‘Biba Ji’ must be thrown to political oblivion. He said it is the need of the hour so that the dreams of martyrs can be fulfilled and a new ‘India’ can be carved out with equal rights for all.

Mann said these opportunist leaders had never been with the people but they had always sided with either Mughals or Britishers or Congress and now with BJP whatever has suited them. The Chief Minister said that these leaders had always given preference to their own vested interests over that of the state and its people.