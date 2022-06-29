Follow Us:
Political leaders assure LG their support for smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra

Statesman News Service | Jammu | June 29, 2022 9:32 pm

(Photo: SNS)

Top political leaders of various parties on Wednesday in a meeting at Srinagar’s Raj Bhavan endorsed their support for the smooth conduct of the Amarnath pilgrimage that is beginning tomorrow.

Former Chief Minister and MP Dr. Farooq Abdullah and deputy CM Muzaffar Baig were among those present in the meeting.

Lt. Governor tweeted after the meeting; “Met representatives of political parties & discussed arrangements and management of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The sacred pilgrimage strengthens our faith in the goodness of mankind & its successful conduct is the responsibility of every citizen of J&K UT”.

“All the senior leaders in the meeting speaking in one voice observed that Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is like a big festival, a celebration of Kashmiriyat for the common man of J&K, and each & every citizen of UT will ensure warm hospitality & comfort of the pilgrims”.

