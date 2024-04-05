Farooq asks Cong, NC activists to work hard to defeat BJP

National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday asked Congress and NC activists in J&K to work in tandem to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Dr Abdullah, who is campaigning for the Congress candidates on the Jammu and Udhampur seats, said that it was inevitable for both the parties to work hard, honestly and dedicatedly for making the congress candidates successful.

Dr Abdullah, who held a meeting of the Congress and NC functionaries of the Jammu parliamentary constituency at his residence here, also called for greater coordination between workers of the two parties right down to booth level.

Congress candidate Raman Bhalla, NC Additional General Secretary Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta, were among those present in the meeting.

“As a political party, it’s the biggest sin to desert the cause of the people when they are suffering the worst nightmare in their life. This is what BJP’s local teams have done in the lure for power and luxuries. This ensuing parliament elections are about making our voices heard in the parliament, BJP is trying its best to stop people’s credible voices from reaching the parliament by creating divisions,” he said.

“They are trying extra time to divide us on the basis of religion, region and language. We have decided to fight BJP and its ecosystem unitedly for the causes of people when they are suffering the worst-ever tyranny and oppression,” Dr Abdullah said.

He further said: “The BJP is trying it’s best to deviate from its failure on curbing unprecedented unemployment, rising disparity in society, misuse of power and subjugation of the democratic institutions as never before, untold suffering of the farmers and artisans, and unabated crackdown on the voices of dissent, is fanning hatred and creating divide among communities.”

“Take it from me, the BJP will suffer its biggest ever defeat in the 2024 elections. People are full of disgust and resentment against them. They are waiting for their moment to dethrone it. Let the elections take place. People will punish them for lying to them, for hoodwinking them and for undermining their unique identity,” he said.