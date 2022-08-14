Policeman killed, CRPF officer injured in separate grenade attacks by terrorists in Kashmir

A day ahead of Independence Day, a policeman has been killed in a grenade attack by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, police said on Sunday.

The killed cop has been identified as Tahir Khan, who was a resident of the LOC village Mendhar in the Poonch district of Jammu.

Tahir was critically wounded in the grenade attack last night in Qaimoh Kulgam and succumbed to the hospital.

Police said that the injured cop was immediately rushed to Anantnag’s government medical college for treatment where he succumbed to his wounds.

In another incident, a CRPF officer was injured in Srinagar where terrorists tossed a grenade at a police checkpoint.

The injured Sub-Inspector Parvez Rana of the 161 battalions was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operations at both places of the terror attack.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across J&K amidst heightened incidents of terror attacks.