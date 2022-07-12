Police officer killed, 2 cops injured in Srinagar terror attack

A police officer was shot dead and two cops were injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar’s Lal Bazar locality on Tuesday evening.

The deceased officer has been identified as assistant sub-inspector Mushtaq Ahmad.

The Police said Mushtaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom.

The other two personnel who were injured in the attack are being treated while further details are awaited.

Terrorists fired upon a police naka party at Lal Bazar area of Srinagar city. In this terror incident, three police personnel got injured and they have been shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned, police added.