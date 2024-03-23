Srinagar’s iconic tulip garden opened for public

Srinagar’s Tulip garden on the banks of the Dal Lake was thrown open for tourists and locals on Saturday.

Tourists and locals were present in large numbers when the iconic garden was officially declared open in the morning.

A record number of 17 lakh tulip bulbs have been planted in the garden sprawled over 55 hectares. Five new varieties of tulips have been planted, raising the total number of varieties to 73.

The picturesque garden on the foothills of Zabarwan mountain range has several varieties of red, yellow and pink — early and late blooming tulips.

The garden was established in 2007 as yet another attraction for tourists.