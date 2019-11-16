A complaint was registered against unknown Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Saturday for allegedly vandalizing a yet to be unveiled statue of Swami Vivekananda on the campus on November 14.

On the pedestal of the statue which was planned to be unveiled in January next year, some miscreants wrote objectionable messages. The statue has been covered with a saffron-colored cloth from top to bottom.

The complaint is filed by Buddha Singh, the Chairperson of Swami Vivekananda Statue Installation Committee of JNU at the Vasant Kunj North police station. The complaint is being examined by the senior officers and the decision on whether to file a case will be taken soon.

The complainant asked to register an FIR under Section 426 (punishment for mischief) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant provisions of Preventon of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

In his complaint, Singh alleged, “On November 14 at 6:30 am, I received that the statue has been vandalized by some students. I along with other officials reached the site and saw that the base of the statue has been vandalized with the objectionable message and a piece of cloth with which the statue was covered has been partially torn off.”

“These messages are particularly directed towards a political party and a group of people donning saffron clothes. The said messages are also obscene in nature,” he said in his complaint.

“The vandalism of Swami Vivekananda statue is a shameful act committed by some miscreants in furtherance of their political agenda. The statue is a symbol of peace and harmony has been vandalized by people filled with hatred and disrespect,” Singh said.

He further said that it is just not an attack on Swami’s ideologies but also an aspect of Indian identity.