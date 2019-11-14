On a yet to be unveiled statue of Swami Vivekananda in the Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) campus, objectionable messages were found written on the pedestal of the statue on Thursday.

The incident came in notice when a video capturing the objectionable message written at the pedestal of the statue surfaced on the internet. The statue, covered with saffron-colored cloth, is situated at the administrative block of the university campus.

There is no immediate reaction from the administration on the incident. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) also denied any involvement in the incident and said they will issue a statement soon.

Some messages were painted for vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday inside the administrative block of the university. Students barged inside the building to talk to the VC about the hike in the hostel fee.

Hundreds of students barged in the administrative block of the VC to talk to him about the fee hike and on not finding him and other officials, they painted messages on the wall and near his office.

The University administration had rolled back hostel fee hike partially for students belonging from Below Poverty Line (BPL) quota not availing any scholarship.