Police committed to making crime-free Rajasthan: CM

Celebrating the Police Foundation Day here today, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said maintaining peace and law and order in the state was the main priority of the state government with the motto being ‘trust in the common man and fear in the criminals’.

“Rajasthan Police is performing its duties diligently and has set a unique example of bravery, dedication and public service in its glorious history of 75 years, which is proving to be a milestone in the direction of crime-free Rajasthan”, he said in his address at the state level function organised at Rajasthan Police Academy.

Sharma said that the state government was continuously taking many big decisions for the safety of the common people, due to which the crime figures have come down.

He recalled that since he took over after the assembly election, “The state government has taken many policy decisions in various matters including SIT investigation in the paper leak case, formation of anti-gangster task force, reducing atrocities on women and Dalits, whose expected results are coming out”.

Anti Romeo Squad has been formed to promote women safety and empowerment. Also, by setting up Mahila Desk in 174 police stations, hearing of women complainants is being ensured, according to the CM.

The Chief Minister said the methods of crimes were changing with time, in such a situation, Rajasthan Police were also constantly modernising itself.

The police force was being made proficient in techniques like modern weapons, forensic science and prevention of cyber crime so that they could face every challenge in the future, he added.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also announced an allocation of Rs 1.5 crore for Rajasthan Police Welfare Fund, Rs 1 crore for Rajasthan Police Benevolent Fund and the same for Utsav Fund.

Director General of Police U R Sahu assured that Rajasthan Police would leave no stone unturned in strengthening the credibility and dedication of the police among the public.

CM Sharma honoured police officers and personnel with the Police Medal for their outstanding services. Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Director General Anti Corruption Bureau Ravi Prakash Meharda, SCRB Director General Police Hemant Priyadarshi, Director General Intelligence Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal along with a large number of officers and employees of the police department were present in the programme.