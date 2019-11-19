Four associates of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), who were responsible for carrying out a blast in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in July, were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The police, while investigating the Pulwama blast case found the involvement of one person, Sharik Ahmad, who had been constantly communicating with a foreign based terrorist and making plans to carry out terror attacks in the area.

The three other associates are Aqib Ahmad, Adil Ahmad Mir and Owais Ahmad. The four of them conspired and executed the terror attack in the Airhal area of Pulwama.

While the police was investigating the case, it found out that all the four persons were linked to the JeM and played an active part in conspiring and executing the terror attack in the area.

The four possessed incriminating material which was recovered by the police.