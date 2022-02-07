PM urges people of UP to vote for BJP to stop criminals from capturing power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressing a virtual rally in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district cautioned people against voting for any party other than the BJP lest they did not want to see the return of ‘criminals’ to power in the State.

“If BJP comes to power, you will be safe. If they (non-BJP parties) come (to power) the criminals’ dream will come true,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister was earlier scheduled to visit Bijnor to address a physical rally in the State. He had to change his plan after inclement weather prevented him from taking a helicopter to Bijnor.

Further making a strong appeal to voters to vote for the BJP, Modi said the country could not develop without the development of the most populous State of India. He said each vote cast in the coming polls would be for the country.

“When you cast your vote, remember you are voting for the country. India cannot develop without the development of UP,” Modi said adding without naming rival Samajwadi Party, “People who are seeking votes on the basis of caste, they remember only their family when they come back to power.”

The Prime Minister also underlined that both the Centre and the UP government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were committed to protect the farmers’ rights. He said aim of both governments in the State and at the Centre was to work in accordance with the ideals of Chaudhary Charan Sing and respect farmers.

Without naming any party, he said the previous government did nothing for farmers except to use them. “Those who are claiming the legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh are misleading you,” the Prime Minister said. “Those who are trying to mislead you today, ask them how much electricity they supplied while in power. The kept you in the dark so that crime increases,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said UP today had five international airports thanks to the double engine government of the BJP. He said under the Yogi government criminals were on the run. He said criminals were waiting for the change in power so they could come out of jails. He asked people not to look at anything except the ‘Lotus’- BJP’s party symbol- on the date of voting and ‘vote BJP’.