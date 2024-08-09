PM urges citizens to change profile picture having tricolour on social media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday urged citizens to change their profile picture having tricolour on social media platforms.

The PM changed his profile picture to tricolour to celebrate Independence Day. He called on everyone to do the same to make the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement a memorable mass movement.

He also urged everyone to share selfies with Tiranga on harghartiranga.com.

Advertisement

In an X post, the PM said; “As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on harghartiranga.com”

This comes a day after Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced that the third edition of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” (HGT) campaign would be celebrated from 9 to 15 August as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, he said the initiative aims to instil the spirit of patriotism and national pride among citizens by encouraging every Indian to hoist the national flag, the Tiranga. The minister urged the citizens to hoist the Tiranga at their homes and click a selfie with the flag and upload it on harghartiranga.com

Meanwhile, the PM has paid tributes to all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership. He also shared a video on the Quit India movement.

.The PM posted on X; “Homage to all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Bapu’s leadership. It was truly a watershed moment in our freedom struggle.”