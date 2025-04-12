India highlights its BioE3 Policy, Integrated Biorefinery Initiatives at Mission Innovation Annual Gathering 2025 at Seoul

India has highlighted its BioE3 (Biotechnology for Environment, Energy, and Economy) Policy and Integrated Biorefinery initiatives at the Mission Innovation Annual Gathering 2025 at Seoul, South Korea.

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India – co-leads the Mission Integrated Biorefinery jointly with the Netherlands as part of Mission Innovation (MI) 2.0.

The Mission Innovation Annual Gathering-2025, a multilateral platform accelerating clean energy innovation, held at Seoul, South Korea during April 9-11 brought together global leaders in clean energy technology.

The term “Mission Innovation” was coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during COP21, in collaboration with former French President François Hollande. India continues to play an active role under the Mission Innovation initiative.

At the annual gathering held in Seoul, the DBT being an integral member of the Indian delegation, participated in discussions on collaborative opportunities among diverse MI missions and platforms.

The focus has been to advance the biorefinery approach for fuels, chemicals, and materials.

During the event, the DBT presented BioE3 (Biotechnology for Environment, Energy, and Economy) Policy and demonstrated its pivotal role in addressing climate challenges and aligning national priorities under the Integrated Biorefinery Mission were extensively discussed at roundtables and reviewed by Mission Innovation members as well as the Technical Advisory Groups associated with the Missions.

The participants highlighted how the BioE3 Policy promotes sustainable and low-carbon manufacturing of fuels, chemicals, and materials. The Policy is designed to develop enabling technologies that foster an innovation-driven manufacturing ecosystem for a low-carbon future. Further, India’s efforts in integrating Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Bioenergy (CCUB) for the biomanufacturing of fuels, chemicals, and materials were shared with the MI community through roundtable discussions.

Deliberations were also focused on opportunities for research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) using biomass-based biomanufacturing approaches. The DBT also participated in focused sessions on Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing priorities during visits to clean energy facilities, preceding meetings at Hanyang University and the Korea Institute of Science and Technology, coordinated by the Indian Embassy in Seoul. It was observed that the Bioinnovations for fuels, chemicals, and materials are the opportunities for Mission Innovation Member countries to accelerate their decarbonisation goals.

