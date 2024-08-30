PM to visit Brunei, Singapore next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Brunei on September 3-4 and then pay a two-day visit to Singapore on September 4-5, it was officially announced on Friday.

At a media briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the PM will be visiting Brunei at the invitation of Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and it will be the first-ever bilateral visit by the Indian PM.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, is scheduled to visit Brunei Darussalam, during 3-4 September. This will be the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei. The visit coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei,” the spokesperson said.

After concluding his visit to Brunei, PM Modi will travel to Singapore at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong.

“From Brunei, the Prime Minister will visit Singapore on 4-5 September at the invitation of Prime Minister His Excellency Mr Lawrence Wong of Singapore. During the visit, there are several elements of the program,” the spokesperson added.

The PM’s visit to Singapore will take place days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in the second India-Singapore Ministerial Dialogue (ISMR).

The two nations explored cooperation in digital, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, connectivity and advanced manufacturing.