Modi govt has weak foreign policy on terrorism: Pramod Tiwari

In a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari alleged that it has weak foreign policy over terrorism.

Reacting to the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on Thursday, the senior Congress leader said, “This terrorist should be hanged like Ajmal Kasab as soon as possible.”

The Rajya Sabha member said it was the UPA government which had identified Rana as a terrorist in 2008 and revealed it to the world. He questioned how terrorist Tahawwur Rana roamed free during the eleven years of the BJP rule. He also asked the Modi government why Hafiz Saeed and Dawood Ibrahim are not yet in the custody of the Central government.

He accused the Modi government of lax foreign policy on the issue of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir( PoK). Claiming that every particle of the PoK is of India, he said when Congress forms a government at the Centre, it would be made a part of India.

Pramod Tiwari said that the US has been continuously putting the burden of tariffs on India and now the possibility of excise duty on the import of medicines in India has become a worry.

“The Modi government has failed to resist the US on the issue of tariff. The US has stooped to threaten innocent Indians living there with jail if they do not leave the country,” he pointed out.

On the Congress session in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Tiwari said the Congress has made a historic decision to continuously attack the Modi government on religious and political freedom.