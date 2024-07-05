PM to raise issue of Indian nationals working for Russian Army with President Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take up with Russian President Vladimir Putin the issue of Indian nationals who were misled into the Russian Army to join its ongoing war with Ukraine when the two leaders meet in Moscow next week for extensive talks on bilateral issues as well as global developments.

At a media briefing here on Friday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said the PM will leave here on 8 July on a three-day visit to Russia and Austria. In Moscow, he will hold the 22nd Annual India-Russia Summit with President Putin. The last India-Russia Summit was held in 2021.

Mr Kwatra said the PM will reach Moscow in the afternoon on 8 July. President Putin will hold a private dinner in his honour. Among other engagements the next day, Mr Modi will have an interface with the Indian community in Russia. This will be followed by his restricted talks with President Putin, followed by delegation-level talks between the two countries.

A whole range of issues, including defence, trade linkages, culture, education, civil nuclear cooperation, culture and people-to-people contacts, will be on the agenda of the two leaders. They will also discuss global developments.

Asked if the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict will also figure during the talks, the foreign secretary said the PM will speak about the issue in the context of its impact on the Global South and peace and stability in the world. Mr Kwatra said India’s position on the war is well-known: dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward.

In response to a question, he said ten Indian nationals who were working for the Russian Army have been brought back to India while an estimated 30-45 Indians are still working for the force. India has strongly taken up the matter with the Russian authorities to ensure their speedy repatriation to India.

At the end of his talks with President Putin, Mr Modi will travel to Austria in the afternoon of July 9. This will be the first visit by an Indian PM to Austria in 41 years. He will call on President Alexander Van der Bellen and hold talks with Chancellor Karl Nehammer. The PM and the Chancellor will also address business leaders from India and Austria.

Prime Minister Modi will also interact with members of the Indian community in Vienna.