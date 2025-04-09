Over 47 lakh beneficiaries empowered by Mudra scheme in UP

On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with select beneficiaries to understand the positive changes the scheme has brought to their lives.

Under the prime minister’s guidance, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has worked diligently to implement the Mudra scheme, bringing revolutionary changes to the lives of millions of entrepreneurs in the state. The success of this scheme in the state has become a model for others to follow.

Advertisement

As of March 21, 2024, a total loan amount of Rs 49,501 crore has been disbursed to 46.92 lakh beneficiaries in the state. Of this, Rs 37,875 crore was provided by banks to 30.76 lakh account holders, while Rs 11,626 crore was given by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to 16.16 lakh people,officials here on Wednesday said.

Advertisement

Launched on 8 April 2015, the scheme has brought new opportunities to small traders, startups, and self-employed individuals. Through the dedicated efforts of the Yogi government, the scheme was effectively implemented, leading to positive changes in the lives of millions in Uttar Pradesh.