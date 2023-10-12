PM to open 141st International Olympic Committee Session in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Saturday.

The IOC session serves as a key meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Important decisions regarding the future of the Olympic Games are made at the IOC sessions.

India is hosting an IOC session for the second time and after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC’s 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983.

The 141st IOC Session embodies the nation’s dedication to fostering global cooperation, celebrating sporting excellence, and furthering the Olympic ideals of friendship, respect, and excellence. It provides an opportunity for interaction and knowledge sharing among various sports-related stakeholders.

The session will also be attended by the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, and other IOC members, along with prominent Indian sports personalities and representatives from various sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association.