PM to launch Maharashtra projects through videoconference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various projects in Maharashtra worth over Rs 11,200 crore through videoconferencing on Sunday.

He will inaugurate the Pune Metro section of District Court to Swargate which will also mark the completion of Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1).

The cost of the underground section between District Court to Swargate is around Rs 1,810 crore.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Swargate-Katraj Extension of Pune Metro Phase-1 to be developed at the cost of around Rs 2,955 crore. This southern extension of around 5.46 km is completely underground and has three stations Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj.

He will dedicate to the nation the Bidkin Industrial Area, a transformative project covering an expansive 7,855 acres area under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme of the Central Government, situated 20 kms south of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

The project developed under the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor holds immense potential as a vibrant economic hub in the Marathwada region. The Central Government has approved this project with an overall project cost of over Rs 6,400 crore for development in three phases.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Solapur Airport which will significantly improve connectivity, making Solapur more accessible to tourists, business travellers and investors.

The existing terminal Building of Solapur has been revamped to serve around 4.1 lakh passengers annually.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Memorial for Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule’s First Girls’ School at Bhidewada.