PM to inaugurate Ayodhya airport, Railway Station on December 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Maryada Purshottam Shri Ram International Airport here on December 30. The day will coincide with the launch of the inaugural flight.

Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash here on Friday said that along with the inauguration of Maryada Shri Ram Airport Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the re-developed Ayodhya railway station.

The Ministry of Railways has spent more than Rs 150 crore to re-model the railway station enhancing passenger facilities.

The Airports Authority of India has developed the airport at a cost of Rs 350 crore, and the DGCA permission was received on Thursday.

The passenger terminal building can accommodate up to 500 passengers during peak hours.

The airport runway is presently suitable for narrowbody flights such as the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and Boeing 737s. It is also equipped with an Instrument Landing System, which will allow flight operations at night and in low-visibility conditions.

IndiGo has announced that its flight from Delhi to Ayodhya which is scheduled for December 30 will be the inaugural flight to the airport. Its regular commercial flights will begin from January 6, which will be a daily service. It will also connect the pilgrim city with Ahmedabad with thrice-weekly flights from January 11.