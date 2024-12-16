PM to gift Rajasthan projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore during his visit Jaipur on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a visit to the Pink City on Tuesday to participate in the state-level function being held at Dadiya village near here to celebrate the first anniversary of the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in the state.

According to an official spokesman, the prime minister will arrive in the state capital around 11:30 am, lay the foundation stone for the mega PKC-ERCP canal project, and address a big public meeting. He is also expected to announce development projects for the state involving an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will also attend the event, along with many dignitaries from different walks of life.

The state unit of the ruling BJP has been making preparations to make the programme a big success.

This will be the second visit of PM Modi to the city within 10 days. Earlier, he had come here to inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Investors summit here on December 9.