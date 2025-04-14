Rajasthan: Congress vows to defend Constitution, slams BJP for undermining constitutional values

On the occasion of Dr Ambedkar Jayanti, the Rajasthan Congress reaffirmed its commitment to defending the Constitution and urged the ruling BJP and its government not to undermine constitutional provisions for political gain.

Addressing a function at the party’s state headquarters to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa stated that lakhs of Congress workers, armed with strong resolve and willpower, are prepared to struggle for the protection of the Constitution.

Advertisement

“In blatant defiance of the Constitution, the BJP is attempting to polarize politics and society. However, they will neither succeed in destroying democracy nor in discarding the Constitution,” Randhawa said.

Advertisement

He reminded the gathering that it was India’s first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who had taken the first action against the RSS for defying constitutional principles.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan, Tika Ram Jully, recalled that the RSS mindset had been exposed early on when it staged protests and burned copies of the Constitution at the time of its adoption by the nation.

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra stated, “BJP leaders often pretend to wonder when and how they violated the Constitution. But there are numerous examples that speak volumes about their approach.”

He accused the BJP government in Rajasthan of flouting constitutional norms related to the schedule and procedure for conducting elections to urban civic bodies in the state.

“They cannot postpone elections beyond the term of the elected bodies. Yet, they have done so and will continue to do so, under the pretext of ‘One Nation, One Election’,” he asserted.

Dotasra also condemned the act of BJP leader Gyan Dev Ahuja, who allegedly sprinkled Ganga Jal in the Ram Temple in Alwar after the entry of LoP Jully, calling it a violation of the constitutional principle of equality for all citizens.

The failure of the BJP leadership to take appropriate action even 13 days later, he said, exposed the “discriminatory face of the BJP.”

The state Congress chief called upon party workers to be prepared to fight against what he termed the BJP’s “defiance of the Constitution, fascist tendencies, and communal mindset.”