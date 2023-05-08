PM to address public meeting at Abu Road in Rajasthan on May 10

After the Karnataka elections are over on May 10, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will focus his attention on Rajasthan assembly polls due in December this year.

On a one-day whirlwind visit to the Rajsamand and Sirohi districts of the state on the polling day in Karnataka assembly on May 10, Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a BJP public meeting at Abu Road.

State BJP President C P Joshi and other senior party leaders camping in the region are mobilising party workers from four the districts of Udaipur, Pali, Jalore, and Sirohi in view of the upcoming assembly elections in the state, a media coordinator Pankaj Joshi told SNS here on Monday.

The 22 assembly seats of four districts in the state are the BJP’s major bastion. Despite having 17 sitting MLAs from this region, the party would try to snatch three seats from the Congress and two of Independents by holding regular meetings of the national level party leaders, Joshi said.

As per the PIB in Jaipur, the prime minister will visit Nathdwara temple in Rajsamand district after landing at Udaipur.

The PM has a number of other programmes in Rajsamand, which include foundation stone laying ceremony of projects like Gauge Conversion: Mavli to Marwar (diversion from Devgarh-82 km), New line : Nathdwara to Nathdwara town 9.6 km, and a construction of ROB on NH-325 E at Jalore, according to BJP coordinator.

The PM will also grace a grand event on “Aadhyatmik Prgya Se Swarnim Bharat’ at Brahma Kumari Shantivan in Abu Road in the afternoon. He will inaugurate the Prakashmani Enlightenment Park, and lay the foundation stones of Global Institute of Health Sciences, Nursing College and Senior Citizen Home.

Earlier, the prime minister had a number of party events in Rajasthan that included his party’s public meetings near Dausa after laying foundation stone and dedicate roads projects, flag off Vande Bharat train via video conference in Jaipur, attended Gurjar’s Bhagwan Shree Devnarayan Mahotsav at Malseri Dungri in Bhilwara district, and addressed the rally at Mangarh Dham in tribal belt of Banswara district.