PM to address Platinum Jubilee of Raj High Court in Jodhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra and Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Sunday.

The Prime Minister will be the Chief Guest at the concluding ceremony of Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court, to be held at the High Court Campus, Jodhpur. He will also inaugurate the Rajasthan High Court Museum.

Earlier, in the morning, Mr Modi will be in Jalgaon in Maharashtra to participate in the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan. He will give certificates and felicitate 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis, who recently became “Lakhpati” during the third term of NDA Government. The Prime Minister will also interact with Lakhpati Didis from across the country.

Advertisement

Mr Modi will release a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore which will benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHG). He will also disburse bank loans of Rs 5,000 crore which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs.

Since the inception of the Lakhpati Didi Yoajna, one crore women have already been made Lakhpati Didis. The government has set a target to make three crore Lakhpati Didis.

The Lakhpati Didi scheme functions under the Rural Development Ministry. It has Self-Help Group members who earn an annual household income of Rs one lakh or more. This income is calculated for at least four agricultural seasons or business cycles, with an average monthly income exceeding Rs 10,000, so that it is sustainable.

The Didis serve as an inspiration to the community, not solely for their income, but for their transformation journey through adopting sustainable livelihood practices (farm or non-farm or service), effectively managing resources, and achieving a decent standard of life.

The SHG groups have fostered collective action and mutual support, while also serving as conduits for crucial financial literacy, skill development, and livelihood assistance. Notably, the focus has shifted beyond mere social and financial inclusion, now aiming to empower SHG members to pursue entrepreneurial ventures.