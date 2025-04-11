Kashi has undergone a remarkable transformation in the past 11 years: UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for visiting his parliamentary constituency, Kashi, for the first time after the successful organisation of the Mahakumbh.

The Chief Minister remarked that over the past 11 years, Kashi has undergone a remarkable transformation under the visionary leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister. He said, “Devotees from across the country are now thronging to witness the new, rejuvenated Kashi.”

He added, “This is the same Kashi once known for its narrow lanes and persistent traffic congestion. Today, it stands tall as a symbol of modern development seamlessly blending with its ancient heritage.”

Yogi Adityanath noted that while Kashi has always been an ancient seat of learning, its educational institutions were once in disarray. However, over the past 11 years, developmental projects worth more than Rs 50,000 crore have been launched in the city, focusing on health, tourism, infrastructure, and connectivity.

He said, “Even today, the Prime Minister is carrying out the foundation stone and inauguration ceremonies of various projects worth nearly Rs 4,000 crore in Kashi.” To mark the occasion, the Chief Minister welcomed the Prime Minister with Angavastra adorned with illustrations of Radha-Krishna’s leelas and presented him with a Kamal Chatra handcrafted from Varanasi’s GI-tagged woodcraft — a symbol of the city’s rich artisanal heritage.

In his address, the Chief Minister also highlighted that this visit marked the Prime Minister’s first to Kashi following the BJP’s resounding victories in the Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi Assembly elections, as well as after the successful hosting of the divine and grand Mahakumbh.

He said, “Kashi proudly bore witness to this sacred spectacle, with over 3 crore devotees from India and abroad visiting during the 45-day event. Every pilgrim was eager to see the transformed city and pay homage at the newly rejuvenated shrine of Baba Vishwanath.”

He added that the Mahakumbh’s unmatched success and grandeur were a direct result of the Prime Minister’s unwavering commitment to cleanliness, safety, and cultural revitalisation. The Chief Minister emphasised how initiatives like the Namami Gange project rejuvenated the sacred rivers and enhanced the spiritual experience for millions.

“Every devotee who took a dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati felt a deep sense of spiritual fulfillment — a testament to the transformative impact of the Prime Minister’s vision,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the Prime Minister’s dedicated efforts to bring national and international recognition to Kashi and Uttar Pradesh products have yielded remarkable results.

He said, “Today, Kashi and its surrounding districts hold the highest number of GI tags, positioning Uttar Pradesh at the forefront in this domain. Further strengthening this achievement, the Prime Minister is awarding certificates for 21 new GI tags today—a significant step in promoting the unique identity of local artisans and craftsmen on both national and global platforms.”

Highlighting the transformative impact of welfare schemes, the Chief Minister said that Ayushman Bharat has emerged as a milestone in ensuring accessible healthcare for the underprivileged. Over 50 crore people across the country — including more than 10 crore in Uttar Pradesh — have benefited directly from the scheme. He added that through the Vaya Vandana Yojana, senior citizens above 70 are now entitled to free health coverage of Rs 5 lakh. In Kashi alone, over 50,000 elderly residents have received Vaya Vandana health cards.

The Chief Minister also praised the Banas Dairy initiative, calling it a transformative project that has successfully linked Kashi’s farmers and livestock rearers with economic empowerment. ”Today, as part of this initiative, the Prime Minister distributes bonus payments to cattle rearers who have benefitted from value addition and profit-sharing through the Banas Dairy unit in Kashi,” he said.

“In every sphere — be it tourism, education, healthcare, connectivity, or the uplift of farmers and artisans — these initiatives have reshaped the destiny of Kashi,” the Chief Minister said. “On behalf of the people of Kashi and the entire state, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for these visionary schemes that have brought about a new era of development in his very own Kashi.”

On this occasion, in addition to Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Bhai Chaudhary, and BJP State President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh were present.