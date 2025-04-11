PM Modi lauds Delhi govt for implementing PM-ABHIM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commended Delhi’s BJP government for implementing the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and starting the distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

He called it a “revolutionary step” in the health sector of Delhi, which will be extremely beneficial for the Delhiites.

Responding to a post by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on X mentioning the implementation of PM-ABHIM and the start of distribution of the Ayushman Bharat cards, the Prime Minister said, “A revolutionary step related to Delhi’s health sector. This mission of the ‘double engine’ government is going to be extremely beneficial for lakhs of my brothers and sisters here.”

He said Delhiites will now also be able to get their treatment under the Ayushman Yojana.

Earlier, the Chief Minister in a post on X wrote, “Today (Thursday), a historic chapter has been added to the health sector of Delhi. Realising the resolve of ‘Healthy India, Strong India’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Delhi government has implemented Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and has started the distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).”

“My heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister for this important initiative. This is a concrete effort towards Viksit Delhi,” she said.

In a major boost to affordable healthcare services, the Delhi government on Thursday began the distribution of Ayushman cards under PM-JAY.

In an event attended by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with the Delhi Cabinet and MPs from the UT, these cards were distributed to several beneficiaries who represented different socio-economic profiles of the population of the city.

The distribution was followed by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for the implementation of PM-ABHIM in the capital.